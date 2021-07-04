Sheriff: Speed a factor in deadly motorcycle crash south of Salem

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) – A Salem man died following a crash while riding motorcycle south of Salem on Saturday, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a crash on River Road South at Riverside Drive South at just before 4:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, deputies found a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Volkswagen Jetta had been involved in a crash.

The motorcyclist, later identified as Jason Maghan, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MCSO.

Investigators said Maghan was speeding on River Road when he was struck by the Volkswagen.

MCSO did not report whether the driver of the sedan was injured from the crash.

River Road was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.