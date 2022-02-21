Sherwood neighbors heard crash that killed girls, 11 and 16

Two girls, 11 and 16, were hit and killed by a driver in a Sherwood neighborhood, February 21, 2022 (KOIN)

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — The community of Sherwood is reeling after two girls were hit and killed by a driver in a residential area early Sunday night in a crash neighbors said they heard.

The girls, 11 and 16, lived in Sherwood and went to Sherwood schools, officials said. They were hit by the car shortly before 7p.m. at SW Edy Road and SW Trailblazer Place — just down the road from the Sherwood police station.

Neighbors who spoke with KOIN 6 News said they heard the crash and ran outside. One girl was lying in the road, they said, and the other was in a landscaped area near the spot where the car crashed into a tree and fence.

Two girls, 11 and 16, were hit and killed by a driver in a Sherwood neighborhood, February 21, 2022 (KOIN)

Two girls, 11 and 16, were hit and killed by a driver in a Sherwood neighborhood, February 21, 2022 (KOIN)

They called 911 and started CPR, they said. Within 2 minutes emergency crews arrived and took over. The driver, they said, stayed at the scene. He was out of the car and was inconsolable, neighbors told KOIN 6 News.

Tire tracks show the vehicle traveled eastbound on Edy, then went up on the sidewalk for several yards before crashing into a fence.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

Neither the names of the girls or of the driver have been released publicly.