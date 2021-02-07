Shooting and crash in Centennial area leaves 1 seriously injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday night following a shooting and crash in Portland’s Centennial neighborhood.

The Portland Police Bureau was dispatched to the area of 170th Avenue and SE Haig Street just before 10 p.m on reports of shots fired. Responding officers discovered a car had crashed into a vacant travel trailer. Medical personnel determined the driver had been shot before crashing the vehicle.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition, police said.

PPB did not immediately provide suspect information or circumstances of to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Rico Beniga 503-823-0457 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler 503-823-1040.