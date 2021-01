Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Lloyd District Friday. Saturday December 26, 2020 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A roadway in North Portland was closed Thursday night as police investigated a crash and a shooting.

Police said North Columbia Boulevard was closed between North Vancouver Avenue and North MLK Boulevard after at least one person was seriously hurt in a crash.

Officers said they also launched a shooting investigation.

No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story.