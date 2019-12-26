Silverton man dies after Civic hits poles off Hwy 213

Crashes

Nathan Ward was 38

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-osp-oregon-state-police-

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 38-year-old Silverton man died when he went off Hwy 213 and ran into fence poles on Christmas night.

Nathan Ward was driving a Honda Civic and headed south when he went off the road around 8 p.m., the Oregon State Police said. The Civic hit “multiple” fence poles and Ward died at the scene.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget