Silverton man dies after Civic hits poles off Hwy 213

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 38-year-old Silverton man died when he went off Hwy 213 and ran into fence poles on Christmas night.
Nathan Ward was driving a Honda Civic and headed south when he went off the road around 8 p.m., the Oregon State Police said. The Civic hit “multiple” fence poles and Ward died at the scene.
It’s unclear what led up to the crash.
