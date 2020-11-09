Silverton man dies when Mercedes hits tree off Hwy 214

Crashes

Billy Gostevskyh was 42

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 42-year-old Silverton man died late Sunday night after the Mercedes he was driving went off the road and hit a tree, the Oregon State Police said.

The crash along Hwy 214 near milepost 37 just before 11 p.m. killed Billy Gostevskyh before OSP troopers and first responders arrived.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.

The Silverton police and fire departments helped OSP, as did ODOT.

