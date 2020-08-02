Single-car crash closes stretch of Forest Grove road

Crashes

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Forest Grove Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crash in Forest Grove closed a stretch of road Saturday night.

Local police said the incident involved a single car, though it is still unknown how many people were injured.

Gales Creek Road is closed between Goff Road and Willamina Avenue while Forest Grove police investigate. There was no estimate given on when the roadway might reopen.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss