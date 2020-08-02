Single-car crash closes stretch of Forest Grove road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crash in Forest Grove closed a stretch of road Saturday night.
Local police said the incident involved a single car, though it is still unknown how many people were injured.
Gales Creek Road is closed between Goff Road and Willamina Avenue while Forest Grove police investigate. There was no estimate given on when the roadway might reopen.
This is a developing story.
