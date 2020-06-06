Single-car crash in Estacada leaves 2 dead

The victims have not been identified at this time

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — A single-car crash in Estacada led to the death of two people on Friday evening.

Oregon State Police said the crash occurred on Highway 224 just east of Southeast Surface Road just before 6 p.m. Officers say a white 2004 Hyundai Elantra was headed west on Highway 224 near Fall Creek Road when they came upon a curve in the road. While driving at a high speed, the driver attempted to round the curve but lost control of the car. The driver overcorrected and slid across each lane before ending up in an embankment on the side of the road.

Investigators say both the driver and a passenger were thrown from the car as it rolled several times. They suffered from fatal injuries.

Authorities say speed, lack of seatbelts and possible intoxicants could have contributed to the crash. The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.