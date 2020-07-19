Single-car crash in North Portland kills 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died in a car crash in North Portland Saturday evening, said police.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. and involved a single car. Police said the driver was going “at a high rate of speed” when they lost control. The car swerved through oncoming traffic and then crashed into a parked truck and trailer on Northeast Lombard Street. The crash caused a fire.
Police said both the driver and passenger were killed. Their identities have not been released.
The Major Crash Team was called to investigate the incident.
This is a developing story.
