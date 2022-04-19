Skateboarder dies after being struck by vehicle in Washington County

The intersection is expected to be closed for hours.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A skateboarder has died after being struck by a vehicle in Washington County on Tuesday evening, officials say.

In a tweet posted just before 6 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a deadly crash after a skateboarder was hit near Tualatin Valley Highway and Southwest 198th Avenue.

Deputies say the intersection will be closed for hours as a result. Avoid the area if possible.

Washington County officials say they’re investigating a fatal crash after a skateboarder was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (KOIN)

