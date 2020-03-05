1 injured in 3-car crash after sleeping driver crosses center line

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver fell asleep at the wheel and crossed over the center line, which led to a three-car collision in Aurora, according to authorities.

The crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Northeast Airport Road and Northeast Miley Road in Aurora. After the sleeping driver crossed over the line, they hit an oncoming car which flipped over on it’s roof. A second oncoming vehicle then hit the sleeping driver head-on quickly after.

Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the flipped car was reportedly injured, but their condition is not yet known.

A crash in Aurora on March 4, 2020. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

A crash in Aurora on March 4, 2020. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

A crash in Aurora on March 4, 2020. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

A crash in Aurora on March 4, 2020. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

A crash in Aurora on March 4, 2020. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

A crash in Aurora on March 4, 2020. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

A crash in Aurora on March 4, 2020. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Search and rescue crews look for a car and driver in the Willamette River near the Wheatland Ferry ramp, March 5, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

A crash in Aurora on March 4, 2020. (Courtesy: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Aurora Fire, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue, Wilsonville Police and Clackamas 911 all responded to the serious crash scene.

KOIN 6 News will update this story when more information is available.