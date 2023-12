No word yet on how many people were aboard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A small plane crashed in Polk County shortly before 5 p.m., downing power lines, causing a power outage and a small brush fire.

Emergency crews are at the scene on Hoffman Road along with the power company de-energizing the lines, the Independence Police Department said in a release.

No information is available about the plane or if anyone on board was injured.

