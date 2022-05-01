PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The parents of 2 of the surviving students involved in a crash that left 2 others dead and a Washington County deputy critically injured said their sons are “not out of the woods yet.”

Alecia DeLarosa and Michael Korbut Jr. said their son Sky is “really touch-and-go at this point.” Adam Thompson said his son, James, is “improving” but dealing with numerous injuries and fractures “and a whole lot of mental, emotional problems.”

The crash in the early hours of April 27 happened when a Nissan Altima with 5 Southridge High School students inside ran a red light at Tualatin Valley Highway at SW Murray Boulevard. The Altima slammed into a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, critically injuring Deputy Michael Trotter.

At last report, Trotter remains in critical condition. Earlier in the week, Sheriff Pat Garrett said Trotter “remains in critical, but stable, condition. Deputy Trotter sustained life-threatening injuries and has a long road to recovery.”

GoFundMe for Michael Trotter

Two of the teens died at the scene of the crash, 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera and 17-year-old Matthew Amaya.

The parents who spoke with KOIN 6 News said their sons were passengers in the Altima. The driver has not been publicly identified and remains hospitalized.

“Sky is still in critical condition. We thought we were out of the woods when he had his 3rd surgery,” DeLarosa said Sunday. “All the surgeries were successful but having a little complication because of his breathing, his lungs were bruised and he’s had the tube in his throat for quite some time. So it’s a little hard for him to breathe on his own yet.”

Korbut added his son is “stable but in critical condition, very critical. Might have picked up some pneumonia along the way.”

Thompson said his son Adam “had some internal injuries. He had multiple fractured ribs. He has a small collapse of his lung. He is improving. He is up, moving around, walking with the help of a walker.”

Both sets of parents said they were immensely thankful for the outpouring of support from friends, family and strangers who have contributed to their GoFundMe pages.

“It’s been a tremendous, amazing outreaching of people I don’t even know. It’s a blessing. We appreciate that. We are so, so, so thankful,” DeLarosa said.

They also sent their best wishes to all the other families involved in the crash.

“My heart goes out to the other families and the police officer that was in the accident. I hope everybody recovers,” Thompson said.

Korbut agreed.

“Our heart goes out to the other families and the police officer that was involved in the accident. It’s a terrible tragedy and I hope it’s never repeated again.”