Speed, alcohol factors in motorcycle crash that injured 2

Two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in McMinnville on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. (McMinnville PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in McMinnville on Sunday night.

The incident was first reported shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities responded to the scene at Southeast Baker Street near Southeast Cowls Street, where they found a crashed motorcycle. The Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team responded due to the severity of the crash.

Police say the motorcycle was being operated by 43-year-old Jesse Davis, who suffered life-threatening injuries. Davis was rushed to the Willamette Valley Medical Center before being taken by Life Flight to OHSU.

A man was riding as a passenger, but he has not yet been positively identified. Police say he suffered serious injuries and was transported to the Salem Health Emergency Department via Life Flight.

There is no word on either victims’ current condition.

It is not clear what led up to the crash, but authorities say the preliminary investigation has revealed that speed and alcohol were factors.

Police are looking to speak with witnesses of the crash — including those who were in a dark-colored Dodge Challenger and a light-colored SUV of an unknown make and model. Witnesses are urged to contact Sergeant Josh Sheets at 503.434.7307 or josh.sheets@mcminnvilleoregon.gov and reference case 21-734. They would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen the motorcycle driving prior to the crash.