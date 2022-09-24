PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A speeding driver slammed into a PPB patrol car in Southeast Portland, sending two officers to the hospital, authorities tweeted.

The crash happened either late Friday or early Saturday on SE Powell Boulevard at 67th. The officers were “going lights and sirens” to an emergency when a driver crashed into the patrol car.

The officers were treated for “bumps and bruises” and released. The driver of the car declined any medical attention but was cited for careless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and speeding at least 31 mph over the posted limit.

