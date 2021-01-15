SR-14 reopened after mudslide near Horsethief Lake State Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State Route 14 in Washington was closed in both directions for a debris slide overnight.

The mudslide occurred near Horsethief Lake State Park around 9 p.m. on Thursday, closing the roadway in both directions. Crews worked through the night to clear the slide and were directing traffic through the area by 2:30 a.m.

UPDATE: A debris slide has both directions of SR 14-CLOSED at MP 85.1/near Horsetheif Lake State Park. Crews are on scene & will be working overnight to clear the slide & reopen the highway. There's not ETA for reopening, travelers are advised to use an alternate route. #wawx pic.twitter.com/vVbNKGhv54 — WSDOT SW (@wsdot_sw) January 15, 2021

No injuries have been reported at this time.