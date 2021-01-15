SR-14 reopened after mudslide near Horsethief Lake State Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State Route 14 in Washington was closed in both directions for a debris slide overnight.
The mudslide occurred near Horsethief Lake State Park around 9 p.m. on Thursday, closing the roadway in both directions. Crews worked through the night to clear the slide and were directing traffic through the area by 2:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.