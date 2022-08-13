PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple Life Flight helicopters and ambulances rushed to the scene of a crash that closed SR-503 in both directions Saturday night.

The “significant motor vehicle accident” happened around 8:30 p.m. near Lewis River Road and Little Kalama Road, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue tweeted.

Fire crews from Woodland Engine 29 also rushed to the scene to help. Two additional CCFR engines also were called “along with additional Life Flight and ground transport units.”

No further details are available at this time. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.