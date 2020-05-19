St. Helens man dies in crash near Linn County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man from St. Helens died following an overnight crash in Linn County, authorities say.

Oregon State Police Troopers were called out to the single-car crash around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 5 near Linn County. Authorities say 77-year-old Forrest Davisson was headed north in a Honda Odyssey when the car left the road, struck a guardrail and overturned.

It is unknown what led up to the car leaving the roadway.

Police say Davisson suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.