Street race ends with crash, fire at Beaverton home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue is cleaning up a house fire after local street racing took a turn for the worst early Monday.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m., officials tweeted crews had extinguished a house fire in the 5300 block of Southwest 167th Avenue in Beaverton. They said racing cars crashed into the home — sending the residence into flames. As of 4:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished.
At least one person has been taken to the hospital with injuries. There has been no word on any arrests or citations.
This is a developing story.
