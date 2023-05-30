PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were seriously injured after they crashed their vehicle into a tree while street racing late Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

One man’s injuries are considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Police said officers responded to a crash near North Marine Drive and North Bybee Lakes Road at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday and that when they arrived, they found the vehicle had crashed into a tree.

According to authorities, the bureau’s Traffic Division Major Crash Team responded to the scene due to the two men’s serious injuries.

North Marine Drive was closed between North Bybee Lakes Road and North Leadbetter Road while law enforcement responded to the crash and investigated.