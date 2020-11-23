Streets reopen, driver hospitalized after power pole crash

NE 82nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street are both closed in all directions

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a power pole in NE Portland. Nov. 23, 2020. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver has been hospitalized after crashing into a power pole in Northeast Portland on Monday morning.

The bad crash occurred at the intersection of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street just before 6 a.m. Portland police say the driver is in the hospital, but there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

NE 82nd Avenue and NE Glisan Street were both closed in all directions for about two hours but have since reopened.

This is a developing story.

