Stretch of Salem Parkway closed due to single-car crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash resulted in lane closures of the Salem Parkway early Tuesday morning.

According to Salem police, a single-car crash occurred sometime around 6 a.m. No further details about the crash have been confirmed at this time.

All southbound lanes of the Salem Parkway are currently closed at Cherry Avenue, while only one northbound lane is open from Broadway Street.

Southbound Salem Parkway is closed at Cherry AV due to a single vehicle crash. Northbound Salem Parkway has been reduced to one lane from Broadway ST to Cherry. The closure will be through the rush hour commute. Please use alternate routes. #TrafficAlert #SalemOR pic.twitter.com/Yz59fnEuFp — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) August 31, 2021

The Oregon Department of Transportation says this closure will last through the rush hour commute. Use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a developing story.