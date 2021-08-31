Stretch of Salem Parkway closed due to single-car crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A crash resulted in lane closures of the Salem Parkway early Tuesday morning.
According to Salem police, a single-car crash occurred sometime around 6 a.m. No further details about the crash have been confirmed at this time.
All southbound lanes of the Salem Parkway are currently closed at Cherry Avenue, while only one northbound lane is open from Broadway Street.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says this closure will last through the rush hour commute. Use alternate routes and expect delays.
This is a developing story.