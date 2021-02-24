SB Hwy 99 blocked in Dundee due to semi crash, feed spill

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of southbound Highway 99 is currently blocked following a semi-truck crash.
The crash occurred on Highway 99 at the Dundee Bypass around 10 a.m. Authorities originally reported the rollover led to a fuel spill, but Oregon State Police now say a load of feed was spilled.
Newberg-Dundee Police, Dundee Fire, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue’s Hazmat Team, the Oregon Department of Transportation and OSP all responded to the incident. ODOT was reportedly unsuccessful in using a vacuum truck to help the clean-up effort, so Dundee Fire had to manually clean it up.
According to authorities, the southbound lane of Highway 99 is blocked just south of the Dundee bypass due to the crash. The eastbound entrance to the bypass from Highway 99 is closed off as well. Avoid the area or plan for delays.
This is a developing story.