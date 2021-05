PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stretch of westbound TV Highway was closed for several hours following a deadly crash early Wednesday.

Deputies were at the scene of the collision shortly before 3 a.m. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the fatal crash was between a car and a pedestrian, but further details concerning the death are not yet clear.

Westbound TV Highway has reopened after being blocked between SW 185th Avenue and Southwest 92nd Avenue.

This is a developing story.