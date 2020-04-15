Teen faces manslaughter in SE Portland motorcycle hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 19-year-old man was arrested after a hit-and-run left a motorcyclist dead in southeast Portland on Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of SE 148th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police say the driver involved immediately fled from the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

Motorcycle crash shuts down SE Portland intersection

Police confirmed on Wednesday that the motorcyclist had died despite life-saving efforts. The victim will be identified once next of kin is notified.

The suspect, identified as Pavel Krechko, was found and arrested in Troutdale about an hour after the crash. He’s now facing charges of manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless driving.