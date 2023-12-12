PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 17-year-old driver suspected in a deadly hit-and-run was found late Monday night after the crash on East Burnside earlier in the evening, authorities said.

According to the Gresham Police Department, officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to a crash involving a car hitting a pedestrian.

Authorities say the collision killed the pedestrian. The driver fled the scene and abandoned his car when it broke down due to damages sustained in the crash.

Officers said they located the 17-year-old driver when he returned to his home in Gresham later Monday night.

The crash is still under investigation and authorities ask anyone with information to contact the police.