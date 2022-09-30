This marks the 45th fatality in Portland during 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit-and-run in Northeast Portland late Thursday night was deadly.

Portland police say the crash happened at Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard just before 11:50 p.m.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene, where PPB says they found a man lying on the ground. The man died at the scene. Police say the medical examiner is working to confirm his identity.

The driver involved was not immediately located, and police say they are not releasing information on the suspect or suspect vehicle currently.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team is handling the investigation and has shut down both directions of Northeast 122nd Avenue from Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Skidmore Street.

Anyone who may have witnessed the deadly crash is asked to alert the Traffic Investigations Unit by emailing crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov or calling 503.823.2103 and referencing case number 22-262805.

This is the 45th traffic fatality reported in Portland this year.