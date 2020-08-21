Suspect sought after hit-run sends debris flying on Hwy 26

The abandoned car was found a short ways away from the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is being sought after a hit-and-run sent debris flying on Highway 26 on Thursday afternoon.

The suspected driver of a Dodge Dakota was reportedly heading east on the highway around 1 p.m. when the truck struck a cable divider near Cherryville. Deputies say the crash took out about 40 vertical posts in the divider, scattering debris across the highway. A westbound car was hit by the debris.

Clackamas County Deputies found the suspected truck abandoned on Terra Fern Drive a short time later. A witness told them the driver fled on foot.

Deputies found the suspected truck abandoned a shortly after the crash. (Courtesy: CCSO)

“If that barrier hadn’t been there, there’s no way the suspect wouldn’t have gone into oncoming traffic,” the responding deputy said. “In the past, before ODOT put up that divider, there were several traffic fatalities on that stretch of road. I was really impressed with how well-made that divider is, too — ODOT already repaired it. It likely saved lives today.”

When authorities contacted the registered owner of the suspect’s car, she said she sold the car two years ago, but did not notify the DMV.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tip Line by phone at 503.723.4949 or by using the online email form. Reference CCSO Case #20-017754.