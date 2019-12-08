Suspected drunk driver hits deputy car on I-5

The deputy was sent to the hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man attempting to drive south down a northbound exit ramp on Interstate 5 crashed head-on into the deputy trying to stop him.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving north on I-5, exiting at the Battle Ground off-ramp just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. He then noticed a car driving the opposite way down the ramp that was trying to get on the wrong side of the freeway. The deputy turned his emergency lights on and moved his car to the middle of the road to stop the driver. The driver crashed head-on into the deputy car after failing to stop.

The driver went unharmed but was processed for a DUI. The deputy was sent to the hospital for treatment but has since been released.

