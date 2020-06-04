Suspected DUI driver arrested after double hit-run

Driver accused of hitting two different people minutes apart

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was arrested after allegedly hitting two pedestrians in less than five minutes on Wednesday night, according to police.

Just after 8 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported near Northeast Andresen Road and East Mill Plain Boulevard that left a man with non-life threatening injuries. Minutes later, a second hit-and-run was reported, alleging the same suspect drove through a crosswalk at General Anderson Avenue on East 18th Street.

Police say the driver hit a woman in the crosswalk before fleeing — causing life-threatening injuries. Both victims were sent to nearby hospitals.

Police tracked the suspect down shortly after the second hit-and-run. She was identified as 31-year-old Trista M. Egli. She was arrested and now faces charges including two counts of vehicular assault along with one count of reckless driving and DUI.

Vancouver police are still investigating the incident. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.