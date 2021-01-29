Suspected DUII driver causes 2 crashes in 3 days in Portland

Michael P. Soto was seriously injured in the second crash, which happened Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An impaired driver caused two crashes that left himself and another person injured this week in Portland, police said.

Michael P. Soto of Portland was behind the wheel of a Chrysler 300 when it sideswiped an SUV on Tuesday afternoon in the 2300 block of NE Columbia Boulevard, police said. Soto was cited for DUII.

Two days later, police responded to a three-car crash on southbound I-5 at NE Broadway. Portland police said 42-year-old Soto caused the crash and had been driving the same Chrysler 300. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, then cited for DUII and reckless driving. A person in one of the other vehicles was taken to a hospital with back and neck injuries.