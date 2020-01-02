Suspected DUII driver crashes into SE Portland home

A mugshot of Chelsea Ryann Amos, who was arrested after allegedly crashing her car into a SE Portland home, Jan. 1, 2020. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

A companion dog was inside the car at the time of the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An intoxicated driver had her companion dog in her car when she crashed into a home on New Years Day in Southeast Portland, deputies said.

A Hyundai Elantra sped through an intersection, veered off the road and crashed through a fence and some bushes before colliding with a house near SE 72nd Avenue and SE Clatsop Street around 10:45 a.m., deputies said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chelsea Ryann Amos of Sandy for DUII. She was taken to a hospital for treatment for unknown injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Deputies said Amos had her German shepherd with her in the car at the time of the crash. The dog ran away after the collision but was caught by neighbors and taken to Clackamas County Dog Services. It wasn’t hurt.

Authorities said a water main ruptured and a load-bearing wall was damaged when the car hit the home.

Amos may face additional charges.