Suspected DUII driver hits 7-year-old bicyclist in McMinnville

Young girl taken via Life-Flight to OHSU after collision

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A seven-year-old girl was transferred via Life-Flight to a hospital following crash involving a suspected DUII driver in McMinnville.

The McMinnville Police Department said the girl was struck in the 1100 block of SE Millright Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. At first, emergency officials on scene were going to transport the girl to Willamette Valley Medical Center using an ambulance. However, the extent of her injuries warranted a Life-Flight operation, according to MPD, and she was flown to Oregon Health Sciences University.

John Joseph Kemp, 19, was cited and arrested at the scene.

Kemp, of Burien, Wash., is due to appear in Yamhill County Circuit Court for DUII-Alcohol, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangering. Additional charges are possible after review by the Yamhill County District Attorney’s office, according to police.

The condition of the girl is unknown.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact Officer Jared Hansen at 503-434-7303 and refer to case 20-3723.