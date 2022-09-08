PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man suspected of driving impaired and his passenger were injured Wednesday night after crashing on Interstate 5 in Cowlitz County, authorities said said.

At around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, 25-year-old Tyler Townsend of Olympia was heading south in a Kia Forte when he allegedly struck the Toyota Corolla driving ahead of him. Washington State Patrol said Townsend’s vehicle veered into a treeline before striking a deer and a tree.

Townsend and his 30-year-old passenger were both taken to St. John Medical Center. It’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

Neither person in the Corolla was reported injured.

WSP said drugs and/or alcohol was involved in the crash. Charges against Townsend are reportedly pending investigation.