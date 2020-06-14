SUV strikes and kills Vancouver woman in driveway

Driver of SUV cooperative, showed no signs of impairment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman preparing to go on a walk with her father was struck and killed by an SUV that left the roadway Saturday evening.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and EMS personnel were called to the 8300 block of NE 139th Street at 7:30 p.m. after a man reported his daughter, Rachel Casper, being hit by a Chevrolet Suburban that crashed in his front yard.

According to CCSO, the vehicle, operated by Allister Gollihugh, was heading eastbound on the NE 139th when something caused him to lose control and crash into a power pole. The SUV subsequently hit Casper, 28, then a nearby tree.

Despite rescue efforts, Casper was declared dead at the scene.

Gollihugh, 25, was cooperative with responding officers and remained on scene for hours. He showed no signs of impairment and has not been charged or issued any citations.

Neither Gollihugh nor Casper’s father were injured in the incident.

The investigation remains open.