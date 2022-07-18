Unclear what the liquid is or if anyone was injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tanker truck overturned on a northbound ramp to I-5 in Vancouver, spilling liquid from the tank and onto the highway, the Vancouver Fire Department said.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday. The truck flipped over on its back as the liquid spilled onto the road. Authorities said the liquid was quickly identified but did not disclose what the liquid was. However, a hazmat team and crews from the Department of Ecology were sent to the scene.

The westbound lanes of Mill Plain are shut down during the investigation and cleanup.

Officials did not say if the driver or anyone else was injured, nor did they disclose what may have caused the truck to roll over.

Hazmat crews rushed to I-5 north in Vancouver after a tanker truck flipped and spilled liquid, July 18, 2022 (VFD)

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.