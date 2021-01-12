SB lanes of Salem Parkway closed after tanker truck rollover

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Street closures are in place after a tanker truck carrying liquid fertilizer overturned in Salem on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, Commercial Street is blocked and all southbound lanes of the Salem Parkway are closed at Liberty Street due to the rollover. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes will be closed indefinitely so the liquid fertilizer that spilled from the tanker can be pumped off the road.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Police say the roads are closed and will remain closed for about two hours. There will be a local detour in place, but avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.