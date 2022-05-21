PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old is dead and three more teens are hurt after police say they collided with a black truck Friday in unincorporated Clackamas County.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, four teenagers, ages 15 to 16, were riding in a silver sedan when the driver crossed the center line and veered into the oncoming lane.

Just before noon, deputies and a fire crew responded to the scene near the 1000 block of South New Era Road near Canby.

A 16-year-old passenger died at the scene, and the driver and two other passengers from the sedan were taken to a local hospital. Authorities did not specify the severity of their injuries, and their current status is unknown.

The 63-year-old driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital “out of caution,” deputies said.

None of the people involved were identified.

The investigation is ongoing. CCSO is asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form here. Reference Case No. 22-011431.