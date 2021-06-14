Teen dies, 4 hurt when driver crosses centerline on Hwy 503

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 16-year-old girl died when the car she was riding in was struck head-on by a driver who crossed the center line on Hwy 503 near Battle Ground Monday afternoon. Four people were injured, including one who was arrested.

Around 1:30 p.m. a car driven by David R. Zarb crossed the center line near Gabriel Road and slammed into a car driven by a 15-year-old, the Washington State Patrol said.

Zarb was alone in his car, but there were 4 in the other car. Three were hurt — including the teen driver and another 16-year-old — plus 66-year-old Danlette Yato. All of those injured were rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest for treatment of various injuries.

The name of the teen who died at the scene has not been released, nor have the names of the other minors.

Zarb, 46, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and 3 counts of vehicular assault. WSP said Zarb was under the influence at the time of the crash.

