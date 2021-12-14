Teen dies after car crashes into home in Camas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager was killed Tuesday in a single vehicle crash in Camas on his way to school, officials said.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was in a car with at least one other person when they crashed through a fence and hit a home on Southeast Norse Road and 280th Court.

The boy was taken to a hospital where deputies say he later succumbed to his injuries.

No one inside the home was injured.

Officials have not yet released the number of passengers in the car or what school the teens were headed to.