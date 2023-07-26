A 17-year-old died after a near head-on crash south of Peoria, OR (LCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old died Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Linn County, authorities said.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a reported fatal crash southwest of Halsey on Peoria Road.

When deputies arrived on the scene they said they found that a green 2011 Toyota Camry had crashed nearly head-on with a green 2006 Ford F-450.

According to officials, the investigation found that the Camry had been traveling north on Peoria Road when it crossed the center line while going around a curve and crashed into the F-450.

The Camry’s driver, a 17-year-old from Idaho, died in the crash, officials said, and the passenger, a 15-year-old, received minor injuries.

Both the driver and passenger of the F-450 were evaluated for minor injuries, officials said.

Authorities said it is unknown what led to the Camry crossing the center line, but there are no signs of impairment or excessive speed.