PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenager died in a rollover crash in the early hours of Saturday in Yamhill County that ended with the driver in jail facing a manslaughter charge.

A resident in the area of the 20800 block of NW Panther Creek Road in Carlton called 911 around 2:10 a.m. after hearing someone yelling for help, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. When emergency responders arrived they found one car rolled over with 4 people inside.

The driver, Jacob Doctor, and 2 others were rushed to area hospitals by ambulance. However Zakery Baumgardner died at the scene. The Lafayette resident was 19.

Investigators looked at the details of the crash and arrested Doctor after he had been discharged from the hospital. Besides manslaughter, the 25-year-old faces 3 charges of reckless endangerment and a single count each of reckless driving and DUII. He’s being held in the Yamhill County Correctional Facility.