Teen dies, man, kids hurt in Battle Ground crash

Crash happened shortly before 5 p.m.

A teenager died in a 2-car crash that also injured a woman and 2 children in Battle Ground, July 27, 2021 (KOIN)

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — A teenager died in a 2-car crash that also injured a man and 2 children in Battle Ground shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened on SE Eaton Boulevard at SE 23rd, police said. It’s unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation.

A 17-year-old male died at the scene. The man and children were take to hospitals for treatment and are expected to recover. (Officials initially said the injured adult was a woman.)

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Battle Ground police.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

