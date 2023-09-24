PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The teenage driver of a Ford Focus that went off the road in Washington County died at the scene, while his 3 young passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

A homeowner called just before 1 a.m. Sunday about a car that went off the road, rolled over and ended in a small ravine along SW 175th near SW Cooper Mountain Lane, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies found the car landed on its wheels but was more than 20 feet off the road.

The driver, Jesse Warginer, had already died by the time deputies arrived. The Beaverton resident was 19. Investigators don’t believe he was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The others in the car — who are 18, 19 and 20 — were taken to a hospital but are expected to recover.

Crash investigators said they “believe speed, alcohol and controlled substances” may be factors in the crash. The 4 people were coming from a house party in Sherwood when the crash happened.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.