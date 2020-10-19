Teen driver dies in Hwy 101 crash of Toyotas; 2 others hurt

A Newport police patrol car, as seen on their website, October 19, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage driver died after her Toyota crossed the center line on Hwy 101 and slammed into an oncoming car Friday afternoon, the Newport police said.

Shortly before 3 p.m. October 16, Victoria Cornelio-Fisher was headed south in her 1999 Corolla when she crossed the line at milepost 143. A 2012 Toyota Camry with 2 people inside, Sidsel Tompkins and Michael Tompkins, was headed north.

Cornelio-Fisher and the Tompkins were rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Newport. The 17-year-old later died from her injuries, authorities said.

Sidsel and Michael Tompkins, 74 and 76 respectively, were treated for their injuries at the hospital. The condition of the Eugene couple was not provided.