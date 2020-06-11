Teen driver dies, teen passenger hurt in Woodland

Deputies said the driver had been wearing a seat belt

WOODLAND, Wash. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old driver died and a 16-year-old passenger was hurt after their pickup crashed on a logging road in Woodland, deputies said.

The crash happened at about 11 p.m. on Friday, June 5 near the 700 block of Davis Peak Road some six miles east of Woodland.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said Lacey Carol-Lynn Hall of Battle Ground was driving the 1996 Toyota pickup on a logging road when it left the road and went down a steep hillside.

A teen girl riding in the pickup was able to escape and get to the road. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, deputies said.

When firefighters reached the pickup, they found the driver had died. Deputies said she had been wearing a seatbelt.