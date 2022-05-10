PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The teen driver involved in April’s Tualatin Valley Highway crash with a Washington County deputy was identified Tuesday.
Beaverton Police Department identified the driver as 18-year-old Xavier Denzel Rodriguez. The Southridge High School student remains hospitalized for injuries sustained during the crash.
According to an initial investigation, just before 12:30 a.m. April 27, a Nissan with five Southridge High School students crashed into the side of Deputy Michael Trotter’s patrol car after running a red light at SW TV Highway and SW Murray Boulevard.
According to Beaverton Police Department, Rodriguez is under investigation for traffic-related crimes after the crash killed 17-year-old Matthew Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera and injured Deputy Trotter and two others in the Nissan.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to call 503-629-0111.