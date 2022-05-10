PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The teen driver involved in April’s Tualatin Valley Highway crash with a Washington County deputy was identified Tuesday.

Beaverton Police Department identified the driver as 18-year-old Xavier Denzel Rodriguez. The Southridge High School student remains hospitalized for injuries sustained during the crash.

According to an initial investigation, just before 12:30 a.m. April 27, a Nissan with five Southridge High School students crashed into the side of Deputy Michael Trotter’s patrol car after running a red light at SW TV Highway and SW Murray Boulevard.

A crash on TV Hwy has left two people dead and four others, including a deputy, hospitalized on April 27, 2022 (KOIN).

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was smashed after another car ran a red light on TV Hwy on April 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Beaverton PD).

According to Beaverton Police Department, Rodriguez is under investigation for traffic-related crimes after the crash killed 17-year-old Matthew Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera and injured Deputy Trotter and two others in the Nissan.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to call 503-629-0111.