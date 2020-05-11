Teenage girl arrested for illegal street racing after crashing car

No injuries resulted from the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After crashing her car, a teenage girl was arrested for illegal street racing on Sunday.

Portland police were patrolling north Portland in a continued effort to crack down on street racing when the 17-year-old crashed her car. Thankfully, no injuries were caused by the crash.

The teenager, whose identity has not been released, is now facing charges including reckless driving, criminal mischief, reckless endangering and hit and run.

Police conducted a total of 28 traffic stops and handed out 16 citations related to illegal street racing on Sunday. Officers say they experienced “a considerable reduction in the amount of participators and spectators relating to this type of activity.”