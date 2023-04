A Tesla driver was critically hurt after a high-speed crash in Oregon City, April 23, 2023 (Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a Tesla was airlifted to an area hospital after a high-speed crash in Oregon City Sunday evening.

The crash happened on Bradley Road, Clackamas Fire tweeted. The driver, who has not yet been publicly identified, was ejected when the Tesla went off the road.

A Tesla driver was critically hurt after a high-speed crash in Oregon City, April 23, 2023 (Clackamas Fire) A Tesla driver was critically hurt after a high-speed crash in Oregon City, April 23, 2023 (Clackamas Fire)

LifeFlight was called to the scene and rushed the driver to a trauma unit for treatment of head, chest, abdomen and femur injuries, Clackamas Fire said.

No further information is available at this time.