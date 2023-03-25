The famous 101 highway along the wild Pacific coast in Oregon, near the town of Florence in Northwest USA. (Getty Images)

Stacker compiled a list of highways with the most fatal crashes in Oregon using the Fatality Analysis Reporting System's data from 2020, which was released in 2022.

(STACKER) — Americans travel billions of cumulative interstate miles every year—statistically, accidents are almost a certainty. Still, many traffic crashes and subsequent fatalities are avoidable.

In 2020, nearly 39,000 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes on U.S. roadways — an increase of roughly 7% from 2019, according to the most recent data released in 2022 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In nearly half of all fatal crashes, drivers were either speeding, impaired by alcohol, not wearing a seat belt, or some combination of those three, according to NHTSA.

Highway driving, in particular, can lead to more serious or fatal accidents than on other roadways because vehicles are traveling at much greater speeds.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has earmarked tens of billions of dollars for programs that will improve road safety in the U.S., including programs to improve physical infrastructure, vehicle safety, and data collection.

Stacker ranked data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, to identify the highways in Oregon that had the most fatalities from auto crashes in 2020.

Ties were broken by the total quantity of crashes where possible.

22. SR-8 ODOT 29

Total fatalities: 3

Number of crashes: 3

22. SR-34 ODOT 27

Total fatalities: 3

Number of crashes: 3

22. SR-11 ODOT 8

Total fatalities: 3

Number of crashes: 3

22. Se Stark St

Total fatalities: 3

Number of crashes: 3

17. US-95 ODOT 456

Total fatalities: 4

Number of crashes: 3

17. US-20 ODOT 7

Total fatalities: 4

Number of crashes: 3

17. SR-99 ODOT 91

Total fatalities: 4

Number of crashes: 3

17. SR-58 ODOT 18

Total fatalities: 4

Number of crashes: 3

17. SR-138E ODOT 138

Total fatalities: 4

Number of crashes: 3

14. US-30 ODOT 92

Total fatalities: 4

Number of crashes: 4

14. US-26 ODOT 47

Total fatalities: 4

Number of crashes: 4

14. SR-18 ODOT 39

Total fatalities: 4

Number of crashes: 4

12. SR-38 ODOT 45

Total fatalities: 5

Number of crashes: 4

12. SR-224 ODOT 171

Total fatalities: 5

Number of crashes: 4

11. SR-42 ODOT 35

Total fatalities: 6

Number of crashes: 5

9. US-20 ODOT 33

Total fatalities: 6

Number of crashes: 6

9. SR-99 ODOT 81

Total fatalities: 6

Number of crashes: 6

8. US-26 ODOT 53

Total fatalities: 7

Number of crashes: 5

7. US-199 ODOT 25

Total fatalities: 7

Number of crashes: 6

6. US-20 ODOT 16

Total fatalities: 7

Number of crashes: 7

5. US-26 ODOT 26

Total fatalities: 8

Number of crashes: 6

4. I-84

Total fatalities: 15

Number of crashes: 13

3. I-5

Total fatalities: 17

Number of crashes: 16

2. US-97 ODOT 4

Total fatalities: 19

Number of crashes: 18

1. US-101 ODOT 9